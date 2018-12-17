Bitradio (BRO) Tops One Day Volume of $182.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $145,657.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005810 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,047,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,047,337 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.