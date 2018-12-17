Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $887.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Bitzeny has a market cap of $219,856.00 and approximately $887.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00816461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

