Black Hills Corp (BKH) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 119.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 115.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $265,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.32. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $68.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.72 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/black-hills-corp-bkh-shares-bought-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.