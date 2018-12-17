Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.06

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 16414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 539,372 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 524,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 252,157 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 171,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares during the period.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

