BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,073,753 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,141,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.48% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $308,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $99.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 56.75%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/blackrock-inc-acquires-1073753-shares-of-lexington-realty-trust-lxp.html.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.