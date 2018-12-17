BlackRock Inc. Acquires 22,720 Shares of Timken Co (TKR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of Timken worth $301,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Timken by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $37.86 on Monday. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, Director Frank C. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,808.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

