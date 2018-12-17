BlackRock Inc. Has $313.72 Million Holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,449,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.16% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $313,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

CRZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of CRZO stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,935 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

