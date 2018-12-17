Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (BDR) Insider Buys $18,120.00 in Stock

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) insider Edward Rowland Grauch acquired 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Rowland Grauch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Edward Rowland Grauch acquired 943 shares of Blonder Tongue Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,084.45.

On Friday, December 7th, Edward Rowland Grauch purchased 2,508 shares of Blonder Tongue Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884.20.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Edward Rowland Grauch purchased 20,239 shares of Blonder Tongue Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $23,072.46.

On Monday, November 26th, Edward Rowland Grauch acquired 27,568 shares of Blonder Tongue Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,049.12.

BDR opened at $1.21 on Monday. Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blonder Tongue Labs stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Blonder Tongue Labs worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

