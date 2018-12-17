BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases 927,679 Shares of Weatherford International plc (WFT)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,679 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Weatherford International worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFT. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

WFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Shares of NYSE WFT opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.75. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

