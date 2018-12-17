BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 10,398 Shares of SINA Corp (SINA)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SINA worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SINA by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SINA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in SINA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SINA by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in SINA by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $62.13 on Monday. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.04.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. SINA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SINA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SINA in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.40.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

