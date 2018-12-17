BMO Capital Markets Boosts Adobe (ADBE) Price Target to $300.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.26.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,171,442,000 after buying an additional 191,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,311,581,000 after buying an additional 1,426,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

