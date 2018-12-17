BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (BCM)

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $1.90 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 92.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEARCA BCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the quarter. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN comprises about 4.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 55.65% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

