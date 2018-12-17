BnrtxCoin Hits Market Cap of $20,268.00 (BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. BnrtxCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,268.00 and $0.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BnrtxCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 34,774,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BnrtxCoin Coin Trading

BnrtxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

