Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 544.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 135.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $318.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $293.01 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

