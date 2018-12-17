Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,557 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 1,480,304 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $933.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $3,405. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Short Interest Update” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/boston-private-financial-hldg-inc-bpfh-short-interest-update.html.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.