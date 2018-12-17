BowsCoin (BSC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One BowsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BowsCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BowsCoin has a market cap of $3,097.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin Profile

BSC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

BowsCoin Coin Trading

BowsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

