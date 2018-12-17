Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of BHR opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,787,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $12,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $6,462,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $5,939,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

