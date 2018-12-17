Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $330.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

