Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHR. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE BHR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $330.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $5,939,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $5,235,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 61.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

