Bramshill Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,088 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises about 0.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc purchased 192,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

