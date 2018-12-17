Brian K. Moore Purchases 70,000 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) insider Brian K. Moore bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 398,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,276.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPN opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $590.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,095,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 2,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,587,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter.

SPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

