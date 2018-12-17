Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

