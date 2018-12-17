Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $69.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $69,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,215.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $46.73 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

