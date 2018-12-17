Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $362,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,988,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 78.6% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 539.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,620,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,474,000 after buying an additional 1,367,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.9% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 141,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $76.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,000 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

