Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.83

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 12730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $58,861,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 137,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 383.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,091,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 136,663 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 150.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 712.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 986,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/brightsphere-investment-group-bsig-sets-new-12-month-low-at-10-83.html.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.