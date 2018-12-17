British American Tobacco (BTI) Shares Gap Down to $33.08

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.94, but opened at $33.08. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 46361 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

