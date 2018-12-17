BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,564 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 676,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 406,434 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

