BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,096 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 448,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 277,259 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,462,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,587,000 after buying an additional 230,945 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,370,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,949,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,096 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-7096-shares-of-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny.html.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.