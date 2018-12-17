Britvic (BVIC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Shore Capital raised shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.37) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 857.55 ($11.21).

Britvic stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 802 ($10.48). 295,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 633.50 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 53.80 ($0.70) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16), for a total value of £269,266.20 ($351,843.98).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

