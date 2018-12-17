Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,797,000 after buying an additional 3,165,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,025,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,397,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,291,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,031,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BRX opened at $16.46 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 445 retail centers comprise approximately 77 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

