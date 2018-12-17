Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Lessened by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $19,879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $207,242,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.62.

Shares of AVGO opened at $254.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $4,620,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $9,493,745 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

