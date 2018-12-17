Broadcom Inc (AVGO) SVP Sells $2,591,900.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.19, for a total transaction of $2,591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $254.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,240. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $274.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $2.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Miller Tabak raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.62.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

