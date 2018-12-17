Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 50,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,489. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

In other news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $224,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,416,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,525,000 after acquiring an additional 330,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,174,000 after buying an additional 396,831 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,764,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,858,000 after buying an additional 610,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after buying an additional 102,778 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.