Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,303 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $149,741.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,637.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $98,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $745,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

