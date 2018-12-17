Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $373.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.60 million and the lowest is $371.00 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $362.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NPO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 147,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $94.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,098,000 after purchasing an additional 114,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,069,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 126,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

