Brokerages Anticipate Open Text Corp (OTEX) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Open Text reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

OTEX traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,660. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 206.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 128.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 167.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

