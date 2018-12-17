Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the fifteen brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. SITE Centers’ rating score has improved by 4.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SITE Centers an industry rank of 158 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $12.55 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $128.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.46 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

