Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $10.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.12 billion and the highest is $10.50 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $42.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.13 billion to $43.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.78 billion to $44.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 1,791,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister acquired 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.01 per share, with a total value of $400,094.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

