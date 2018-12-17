Brokerages Set GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Target Price at $10.33

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $29,890.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $104,722. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 250,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

