Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) PT at $24.33

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.26 ($28.21).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

