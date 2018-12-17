Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) PT at $83.25

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE EDU opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,212,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,289 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 175,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

