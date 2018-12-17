Brokerages Set Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) PT at $22.85

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGI. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 463,092 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,632,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,926,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

