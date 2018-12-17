Brokerages Set Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A) Price Target at $27.86

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Transcontinental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$19.58 on Friday. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

