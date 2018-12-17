Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $506,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.