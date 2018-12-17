Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) is CI Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,818,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073,678 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.79% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $348,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $204,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $201,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

