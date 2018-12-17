Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 734,596 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,596 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 1.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $218,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,640,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Allegion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,280,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,690,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allegion by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,348,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

