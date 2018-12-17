Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 740,369 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE APAM opened at $23.31 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 199.82% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/brown-brothers-harriman-co-decreases-holdings-in-artisan-partners-asset-management-inc-apam.html.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.