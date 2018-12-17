BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 4,246 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $134,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $226,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

