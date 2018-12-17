BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $100.89 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $356,206.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

