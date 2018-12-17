BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

